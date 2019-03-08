Haul of horse riding equipment stolen from Bicton

Police. Archant

A haul of horse riding equipment has been stolen in an overnight raid according to police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are investigating a series of incidents where seven saddles and 12 bridles were stolen from the Bicton area overnight on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14.

Two Samshield hats were also taken.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information relating to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact police by ringing 101.