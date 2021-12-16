Bursary helps young Budleigh farmer to pursue his passion

A young farmer with a ‘passion’ for agriculture has been awarded a £500 bursary to help him pursue his chosen career.

Bicton College student Sonny Wightman, from Budleigh Salterton, has secured a work placement with the agricultural science organisation Rothamsted Research at its farm in North Wyke near Okehampton.

He will use the money from he farm insurance firm Cornish Mutual to cover his travel expenses.

Sonny said: “I am extremely passionate about the farming industry and have a strong desire to make a positive impact on the future of British agriculture.

“This funding helps me pursue my passion and move towards my goal of having my own farm one day.”

Cornish Mutual Managing Director Peter Beaumont, who was on the panel judging the bursary applicants, said: "We were hugely impressed in the quality of applications for our first Young Farmer Bursaries.

“All applicants displayed a clear passion for agriculture, but Sonny stood out because of his clear drive to take on new experiences and build a career for himself within the industry.”