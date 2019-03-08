Advanced search

Bicton College to go into lockdown as part of police firearms drill

PUBLISHED: 12:33 07 November 2019

Bicton College.

Bicton College.

Archant

A police fire arms drill will put Bicton College into lockdown later this month.

The college has confirmed firearms officers will be acting out scenarios where police will search for a potential intruder and detain them on Monday, November 18.

On the day, students will be supported to get to a safe place until they have been given the all clear by police and staff.

During the lockdown people will be temporarily prevented from entering or leaving a restricted area of the building.

A spokesman from the college said: "This is part of the study programme that we offer to all students, as part of raising their awareness of how to respond to an unplanned incident."

Students will be briefed on the exercise on Monday, November 11.

Any parents with concerns about their son or daughter being involved should contact the study programme manager to discuss alternative arrangements.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Exmouth all set for Saturday’s home meeting with Brixham

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton College to go into lockdown as part of police firearms drill

Bicton College.

Exmouth Town exit FA Vase after midweek mauling at Tavistock

Do not disturb: overwintering birds need to feed and build up their energy reserves

Amelia Davies, Habitat Mitigation Officer, South East Devon Habitat Regulations Partnership
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists