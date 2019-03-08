Bicton College to go into lockdown as part of police firearms drill

A police fire arms drill will put Bicton College into lockdown later this month.

The college has confirmed firearms officers will be acting out scenarios where police will search for a potential intruder and detain them on Monday, November 18.

On the day, students will be supported to get to a safe place until they have been given the all clear by police and staff.

During the lockdown people will be temporarily prevented from entering or leaving a restricted area of the building.

A spokesman from the college said: "This is part of the study programme that we offer to all students, as part of raising their awareness of how to respond to an unplanned incident."

Students will be briefed on the exercise on Monday, November 11.

Any parents with concerns about their son or daughter being involved should contact the study programme manager to discuss alternative arrangements.