News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

'Beware rogue traders cashing in on storm damage'

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:58 PM February 22, 2022
Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to watch out for cold callers. Pic posed by models. Pho

Rogue traders may cold-call offering to fix storm damage. Stock photo - Credit: Evening News © 2007

Rogue traders are likely to cash in on last week’s storms by targeting people with damaged buildings or fallen trees, Trading Standards have warned. 

Cold callers may knock on doors claiming to be tree surgeons or roofers, in an attempt to con people into paying them to carry out urgent work – even if no work is needed. 

Anyone whose property has been damaged by the storm is urged to speak to their insurance company before agreeing to have any work done. The company is likely to have a list of approved traders and may want to instruct them to undertake any necessary repairs.  

Paul Thomas from the Heart of the South West Trading Standards, which covers Devon, Somerset, Plymouth and Torbay, said: 

“We know from previous storms that rogue traders will try to take advantage. 

“These people target the vulnerable and elderly. They might knock on your door and say a branch is damaged or a tile is loose and is dangerous – ignore them. 

“If someone on the doorstep, or through an unsolicited telephone call, tells you that your property needs repairs or maintenance of any kind, be suspicious. 

“If you need work done use a trusted source or visit a website like BuyWithConfidence to find a reputable trader and try to get at least three quotes for work.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jury retires in Tanya Hoskin murder trial
  2. 2 Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour
  3. 3 Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'
  1. 4 Fresh appeal for signatures on breast cancer screening petition
  2. 5 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
  3. 6 Devon picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice destruction
  4. 7 PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth
  5. 8 Confident Cockles maintain winning form against Camborne
  6. 9 Government funding secured to make council homes more energy efficient
  7. 10 'It's been stormy out there - but there's a lot to be positive about'

Other advice from Trading Standards includes asking friends and family for recommendations for trustworthy traders, and making sure you know the trader’s name and address, in case you need to contact them again after the work is done. It is usually  easier to arrange a repair or refund with a local trader. 

Residents can report rogue traders or get advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 2231133. 

 
 

Storm Eunice
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV 1

Murder accused was suffering 'mental disorders' at time of stabbing...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-

Tidal surge warning for Devon ahead of Storm Eunice

Paul Jones

person
One of Exmouth's flood barriers being closed as Storm Eunice approaches

Storm Eunice

Flood gates closed as Exmouth braces itself for Storm Eunice

Philippa Davies

person
A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016

List of schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice

Philippa Davies

person