'Beware rogue traders cashing in on storm damage'
- Credit: Evening News © 2007
Rogue traders are likely to cash in on last week’s storms by targeting people with damaged buildings or fallen trees, Trading Standards have warned.
Cold callers may knock on doors claiming to be tree surgeons or roofers, in an attempt to con people into paying them to carry out urgent work – even if no work is needed.
Anyone whose property has been damaged by the storm is urged to speak to their insurance company before agreeing to have any work done. The company is likely to have a list of approved traders and may want to instruct them to undertake any necessary repairs.
Paul Thomas from the Heart of the South West Trading Standards, which covers Devon, Somerset, Plymouth and Torbay, said:
“We know from previous storms that rogue traders will try to take advantage.
“These people target the vulnerable and elderly. They might knock on your door and say a branch is damaged or a tile is loose and is dangerous – ignore them.
“If someone on the doorstep, or through an unsolicited telephone call, tells you that your property needs repairs or maintenance of any kind, be suspicious.
“If you need work done use a trusted source or visit a website like BuyWithConfidence to find a reputable trader and try to get at least three quotes for work.”
Most Read
- 1 Jury retires in Tanya Hoskin murder trial
- 2 Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour
- 3 Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'
- 4 Fresh appeal for signatures on breast cancer screening petition
- 5 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
- 6 Devon picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice destruction
- 7 PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth
- 8 Confident Cockles maintain winning form against Camborne
- 9 Government funding secured to make council homes more energy efficient
- 10 'It's been stormy out there - but there's a lot to be positive about'
Other advice from Trading Standards includes asking friends and family for recommendations for trustworthy traders, and making sure you know the trader’s name and address, in case you need to contact them again after the work is done. It is usually easier to arrange a repair or refund with a local trader.
Residents can report rogue traders or get advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 2231133.