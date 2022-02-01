News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Betsy takes on swimming challenge to help refugees

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:00 PM February 1, 2022
Betsy Salt, who will swim 5k during February

Betsy Salt, who will swim 5k during February - Credit: Gemma Salt

An eight-year-old girl in Lympstone is aiming to swim five kilometres during the month of February to raise money for Refugee Support Devon. 

Betsy Salt was inspired to help refugees after reading a book called The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q Rauf about a boy who has lost his family and sister. 

Her mother Gemma Salt said: “Betsy is a very driven, kind-hearted eight-year-old and we are so incredibly proud of her determination to do the challenge, and will support her in achieving her 5k. Jane, her swimming teacher, will push her along.” 

Betsy is inviting donations via her Total Giving crowdfunding page. She had set a target of £300, but has already received pledges totalling more than £200 before even starting her challenge. 

Anyone wanting to donate without going online can make a bank transfer to Refugee Support Devon using the sort code 65849280, or write a cheque to the charity referencing BetsySwim. 

