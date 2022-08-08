News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh opticians celebrate 40th anniversary

Adam Manning

Published: 10:43 AM August 8, 2022
Updated: 2:58 PM August 8, 2022
Bennett and Rogers Budleigh 40th anniversary. - Credit: Bennett and Rogers.

An opticians in Budleigh Salterton has celebrated its 40-year anniversary.

Bennett and Rogers Opticians, in High Street, had a celebration of 40 years with town mayor Mike Hilliar attending alongside director Adam Matthews, dispensing optician Graham Watton and practice manager James Newman.

The day also raised some funds for their optometrist Darren Rogers who is completing a cycle challenge in aid of Sunshine Glioblastoma Foundation. 

Tea and cake was shared at the event with local residents as the opticians' celebrated 40 years.  

A spokesperson for the opticians told the Journal: “Bennett and Rogers Opticians in Budleigh Salterton have just celebrated a milestone anniversary of 40 years of being in Budleigh. It was actually 41 years, but unfortunately due to covid restrictions last year they were unable to celebrate."

Bennett and Rogers have branches of opticians in Seaton, Axminster, Sidmouth and Budleigh.  



