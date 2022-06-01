How to help your chosen charity win a £1,000 funding boost

Devon Freewheelers, one of the charities that has received funding from Benefact Group - Credit: Devon Freewheelers

Devon residents are being invited to nominate a charity of their choice to receive £1,000 from a philanthropic business.

The Benefact Group is an independent specialist financial services organisation that gives all its available profits to charity.

For the fourth year running, it will be distributing more than £1million among 500 UK charities through its Movement for Good Awards.

Anyone can nominate a registered charity at any time. This year’s first 250 winners will be announced in June and the next 250 in September. Winners are drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of success.

Past recipients include Devon’s Purple Angel Dementia Awareness charity, the Exmouth Gateway Club, the Honiton-based Devon Freewheelers and the domestic abuse charity SAFE, which works across the county.

The Benefact Group’s chief executive Mark Hews said: “Our Movement for Good Awards will continue to help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

Nominations can be made online at https://movementforgood.com/