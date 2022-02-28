Memorial bench honours councillor 'who got things done'

A memorial bench has been installed in the grounds of Yettington Village Hall to honour a long-standing parish councillor who died in 2020 at the age of 70.

Peter Barnard had joined East Budleigh and Bicton Parish Council in 1992 and was chair of Yettington Hall from 1993 to 2019. In 2016 he received an award on the Queen’s 90th birthday for his long service with the council, and he continued attending the parish council’s meetings until just a few weeks before his death.

Parish Clerk Judith Venning said: “With his extensive local knowledge, he was known as a man who got things done.”

It was not possible to hold a celebration of Peter’s life during the Covid pandemic, so the commemoration was delayed.

But on Friday, February 18, the bench with a simple commemorative plate provided by his wife Susan was put in place, with the chair of the parish council and the councillor for Yettington in attendance.