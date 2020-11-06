Advanced search

Ben ‘steers’ Exmouth Town to 2-0 victory

PUBLISHED: 03:58 06 November 2020

tim herbert

Exmouth Town's Ben Steer celebrating his man of the match award

Exmouth Town's Ben Steer celebrating his man of the match award

Archant

Ben ‘steers’ Town to 2-0 victory

Ben Steer scored twice as a comfortable 2-0 win over Wellington lifted Exmouth Town to fourth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

After tentative sparring in the opening minutes, a strong Jordan Harris header brought a flying save from the visiting glovesman before Town went ahead on 14 minutes. Receiving the ball on the left touchline, Steer beat three players before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Town dominated proceedings in the first half with the visitors having only one meaningful shot that brought a smart save from Robbie Powell and, whilst the rebound was hammered home, the assistant’s flag denied Wellington.

Exmouth created numerous chances before doubling the lead early in the second period, when a cross from Aarron Denny was only half-cleared and Steer smashed home the loose ball. A healthy crowd of 231 spectators was willing Steer to complete his hat-trick but he was repeatedly foiled by the ‘keeper.

Whilst Steer deservedly took the plaudits, spare a thought for the Wellington defence because, if they were not being tormented by Steer, they also had to deal with strong and direct runs from Alfie Mahon, who will surely not have to wait long before he opens his goals account.

Town’s trip to Tavistock last Wednesday was always going to be a tough ask with their Devon rivals still smarting from the 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture. Town’s hat-trick hero that day, Jordan Harris, was forced to sit out the game through suspension and Exmouth were also without Tom Gardner and Mahon.

Exmouth opened the scoring on 12 minutes with an excellent strike from Steer but, after Robbie Powell had made several good saves, he was finally beaten by a deflected shot. Tavvy went ahead early in the second half and Town’s cause wasn’t helped when David Rowe received a straight red card. Shortly after, the home side made it 3-1.

Town did not give up and were rewarded when Ace High scored with 15 minutes remaining to set up an interesting finish but could not create that one clear chance to earn a draw

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Looming Lockdown leaves Exmouth Town boss in limbo

In limbo - Exmouth Town boss Kevin Hill

Blues run out worthy winners after tense finale

Adam Watts in great form for Brixington

Ben ‘steers’ Exmouth Town to 2-0 victory

Exmouth Town's Ben Steer celebrating his man of the match award

Exe Hockey go into Lockdown on back of another draw

Exmouth numbers show tennis becoming ‘ace’ sport

Being safe and playing tennis