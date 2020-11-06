Ben ‘steers’ Exmouth Town to 2-0 victory

Ben Steer scored twice as a comfortable 2-0 win over Wellington lifted Exmouth Town to fourth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

After tentative sparring in the opening minutes, a strong Jordan Harris header brought a flying save from the visiting glovesman before Town went ahead on 14 minutes. Receiving the ball on the left touchline, Steer beat three players before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Town dominated proceedings in the first half with the visitors having only one meaningful shot that brought a smart save from Robbie Powell and, whilst the rebound was hammered home, the assistant’s flag denied Wellington.

Exmouth created numerous chances before doubling the lead early in the second period, when a cross from Aarron Denny was only half-cleared and Steer smashed home the loose ball. A healthy crowd of 231 spectators was willing Steer to complete his hat-trick but he was repeatedly foiled by the ‘keeper.

Whilst Steer deservedly took the plaudits, spare a thought for the Wellington defence because, if they were not being tormented by Steer, they also had to deal with strong and direct runs from Alfie Mahon, who will surely not have to wait long before he opens his goals account.

Town’s trip to Tavistock last Wednesday was always going to be a tough ask with their Devon rivals still smarting from the 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture. Town’s hat-trick hero that day, Jordan Harris, was forced to sit out the game through suspension and Exmouth were also without Tom Gardner and Mahon.

Exmouth opened the scoring on 12 minutes with an excellent strike from Steer but, after Robbie Powell had made several good saves, he was finally beaten by a deflected shot. Tavvy went ahead early in the second half and Town’s cause wasn’t helped when David Rowe received a straight red card. Shortly after, the home side made it 3-1.

Town did not give up and were rewarded when Ace High scored with 15 minutes remaining to set up an interesting finish but could not create that one clear chance to earn a draw