East Devon leader responds after call for him to resign

PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 08 October 2019

Paul Millar (left) has called for Ben Ingham to resign as leader of East Devon District Council. Picture: Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

East Devon leader Ben Ingham said he will not be 'stepping aside' after a former cabinet member called for him to resign.

Writing for this title, Councillor Paul Millar said Cllr Ingham has 'failed to deliver a workable policy let alone the change people were asking for'.

In response, Cllr Ingham said he will not be stepping down 'just yet' and the ruling Independent Group are focused on delivering on its policies 'including a balanced budget for next year'.

Cllr Millar said: "I call on Ben to do the right thing and step aside to allow someone more in touch with the reality of people's lives to lead the council."

In response, Cllr Ingham said: "I won't be stepping aside just yet.

"There is so much to do and the Independent Group is eager to put our priorities into action.

"This includes preparing a balanced budget for next year."

