Exeter CITY Community Trust chairman in BEM award

Julian Tagg, Chairman of Exeter City. Picture:: Cameron Geran/PPAUK Pinnacle Photo Agency Ltd

The chairman of Exeter CITY Community Trust Julian Tagg has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The accolade has been given to him for his work with Exeter City Football Club’s partner charity.

Julian, who has been instrumental in the development of Exeter CITY Community Trust since 2003, and chair since 2007, said he was deeply honoured to have been nominated and receive the prestigious award.

He said: ‘This is a tremendous honour and I am sincerely grateful.

“But this is so much more than about the work I have done for the charity.

“It is an award for every person who works so hard in that organisation to support our community.

“From the work we do with people with disabilities, supporting people in Exeter to become healthier, to our latest outreach work connecting people who are isolated or lonely. Every person in the charity is dedicated to improving people’s lives.

“CITY Community Trust has grown tenfold over recent years, led by our CEO Jamie Vittles, we continue to respond the needs of our society and hope to do that for many years to come.”

Julian said the award also recognised the tremendous amount of partnership work in which the charity is involved.

He added: “I believe this award is also about the amazing collaboration and partnerships we see across our wonderful city; from Exeter City Council, Exeter College and many other key organisations.”

Karime Hassan, chief executive and growth director at Exeter City Council, said: “Julian has been a fantastic servant to the Exeter community, through his relationship with Exeter City Football Club and the stakeholders in the city, he has worked tirelessly to support numerous initiatives to encourage physical activity, citizen participation and career advancement.

‘As the chair of CITY Community Trust Julian, and the team he leads, played a major part in the council’s community response to support the vulnerable and shielded.

“Whatever the situation, Julian is always among the first to stand up and help.

“Much of the work he does goes completely unsighted, which is why I am so delighted he has been given this public recognition.”