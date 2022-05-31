Coffee morning at Budleigh Hall

The Royal Lifeboat Instuition at Exmouth is holding a coffee morning this Friday, to raise funds for their service.

It will take place at Budleigh Salterton Public Hall between 10am and 12pm, and tehre will also be stalls selling plants, crafts, jewellery, books, RNLI souvenirs, and more.

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom. The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and the Government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.