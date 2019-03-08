Bees buzzing about new home at village church

A colony of bees have made a new home for themselves at a village church, prompting concerns for safety.

The bees have taken up residence in the walls of St John's Church, Colaton Raleigh, near the entrance.

A temporary way in to the church has been created to keep people away from the endangered creatures.

Church bosses say while they welcome wildlife, their first priority is the safety of churchgoers and they may have to take measures to move the bees on.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Exeter said: "The Church of England in Devon does its best to welcome and accommodate wildlife attracted to its churchyards and church buildings.

"But our primary duty of care is the safety and well-being of the people using and visiting our churches.

"A colony of bees has recently taken up residence in the walls of St John's Church in Colaton Raleigh, near the main door.

"As a result of this, there are plans to temporarily use another door to the church away from the bees.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, but if the bees are deemed to pose a continuing risk to people other measures may need to be taken."