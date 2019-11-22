Advanced search

Beaver Scouts camp out at Exmouth school hall

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2019

Beavers at the sleepover in Exmouth. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Beavers at the sleepover in Exmouth. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Beaver Scouts took over an Exmouth school hall and set up camp for the night.

The youngsters enjoyed the latest Lego movie, hot chocolate and the Gruffalo before bedding down for the night.

A few hours later they were up and about again playing noisy games.

The Beavers were finally 'evicted' after breakfast, allowing calm to descend over the school.

Scout Active Support manager Stuart Wilson said: "Our Beaver Scouts had a great time staying overnight at Brixington Primary.

"Nights away are a key part of the scouting programme providing young people with fun and adventure.

"The school was the perfect environment for the activities we had planned.

"Special thanks must go to Mr Dyer for letting us use the school, and to Alison in the kitchen."

