‘Historic’ Exmouth pub on the market for £295k

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:26 PM April 7, 2022
Beacon Vaults frontage

The Beacon Vaults in Exmouth is up for sale - Credit: James A Baker

How do you fancy taking over an historic freehold pub near Exmouth’s beach front? 

The Beacon Vaults, in Beacon Hill, is for sale with a price of £295,000 plus VAT and includes a ground floor gross internal area of 2,500 square feet, five-bedroom accommodation with car parking for three vehicles at the rear. 

The pub is being marketed by James A Baker and, according to the agent, there is a ‘alternate use opportunity’ for the Beacon Vaults, subject to planning permission being granted. 

James A Baker’s listing for the building says the pub is a ‘two-storey terraced property with a mock Tudor façade beneath a pitched roof’. 

The ground floor includes a main bar servery with an ‘L’ shaped trade area. There are also customer toilets, kitchen, a beer store, staff toilets and a dry store. 

A view inside the Beacon Vaults in Exmouth which is on the market

A view inside the Beacon Vaults in Exmouth which is on the market - Credit: James A Baker

Private accommodation is located on the first floor and the second floor comprises attic space. 

A view inside the accommodation at the Beacon Vaults, Exmouth

A view inside the accommodation at the Beacon Vaults, Exmouth - Credit: James A Baker

An open viewing event has been organised for Tuesday (April 12). To arrange a viewing ring Charlie Noad on 01255 789343 or email charlie@jamesabaker.co.uk  

