Beach wheelchair project reaches key funding landmark

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen - Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

A fundraising campaign to provide multi-terrain wheelchairs for Exmouth beach has reached a key milestone.

A Crowdfunder campaign to raise the £20,000 needed to provide three specialist wheelchairs allowing users access to Exmouth's sandy beach has reached £5,000 in pledges.

This means town councillor Pauline Stott, the driving force behind the project, can now approach the district and county councils for grant applications.

If successful, those grants would help the project meet its target and provide the wheelchairs in time for the summer season 2020.

Cllr Stott said she hopes to have funding in place by May.

She said: "We have to get through a planning application process for the seafront storage unit which will take six weeks.

"Also, the chairs themselves have to be built as they are purpose built."

The deadline for the Crowdfunder is Friday, February 14.

Anyone wanting to pledge towards the project can go to the Crowdfunder website