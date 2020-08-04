Supporters have helped us to maintain community service - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall writes about how local support has helped community groups like the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Life for Exmouth’s volunteer lifeguards is a little unusual for this time of year.

Normally the club would be at its busiest with our routine voluntary patrols, a couple of training sessions each week and many competitions to host, compete in or supply safety cover for; often managing all three.

Unfortunately, all competitions for this year have been cancelled and training has been severely restricted with most completed online or by Zoom meeting (very strange for lifeguards).

Despite the restrictions, club members have continued to provide a supervisory service, carrying out surveillance patrols at weekends, providing advice and guidance to holidaymakers and locals alike; while maintaining the all-important social distancing measures. The patrols have proved very successful with many preventative interactions performed. So far this year almost 300 volunteer hours have been spent helping to make the beach safer for all.

The club has taken advantage of the lockdown in other ways.

All equipment has been serviced or repaired as required with the clubhouse and store facilities undergoing refurbishment, utilising self-help and local contractors. This work will ensure we can hit the ground running when restrictions are finally lifted sufficiently to enable the new style ‘business as usual’ to begin.

Like many volunteer groups, some funding streams have been severely affected. Luckily some of our long standing supporters have helped us through with recent financial assistance from Rockfish, Norman Family Charitable Trust and Exmouth Town Council. Without this local support, we would not be able to carry out our key function of ensuring Exmouth beach and surrounding area is safer for all and we sincerely thank all our supporters who have helped us continue our vital community service