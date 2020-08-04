Advanced search

Supporters have helped us to maintain community service - Nigel Snowshall column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 August 2020

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Archant

Nigel Snowshall writes about how local support has helped community groups like the Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue ClubNigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Life for Exmouth’s volunteer lifeguards is a little unusual for this time of year.

Normally the club would be at its busiest with our routine voluntary patrols, a couple of training sessions each week and many competitions to host, compete in or supply safety cover for; often managing all three.

Unfortunately, all competitions for this year have been cancelled and training has been severely restricted with most completed online or by Zoom meeting (very strange for lifeguards).

Despite the restrictions, club members have continued to provide a supervisory service, carrying out surveillance patrols at weekends, providing advice and guidance to holidaymakers and locals alike; while maintaining the all-important social distancing measures. The patrols have proved very successful with many preventative interactions performed. So far this year almost 300 volunteer hours have been spent helping to make the beach safer for all.

The club has taken advantage of the lockdown in other ways.

All equipment has been serviced or repaired as required with the clubhouse and store facilities undergoing refurbishment, utilising self-help and local contractors. This work will ensure we can hit the ground running when restrictions are finally lifted sufficiently to enable the new style ‘business as usual’ to begin.

Like many volunteer groups, some funding streams have been severely affected. Luckily some of our long standing supporters have helped us through with recent financial assistance from Rockfish, Norman Family Charitable Trust and Exmouth Town Council. Without this local support, we would not be able to carry out our key function of ensuring Exmouth beach and surrounding area is safer for all and we sincerely thank all our supporters who have helped us continue our vital community service

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Supporters have helped us to maintain community service - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Amazing Activities in August

Seaton Wetlands. Picture: East Devon District Council

Crowdfunder launched in bid to buy closed Budleigh fire station

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

East Devon club championship success for Sam Lavelle

The East Devon Golf Club Club Championships presentation party (left to right): Bob Martin (Tournament Director), Chris Tonking, Sam Lavelle (winner), Joe Sharp, Malcolm Pressey (Club Captain), Leigh Jones, Sam Corney and Guy Peters (Men’s Captain).Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Brixington Blues Under-12s net clean sheet victory over WBB United

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife