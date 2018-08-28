Boxing Day fun run raises funds for beach rescue club

The president of the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh Stewart Long presenting the cheque for £560.00 to Vice Captain Tracy Simpson Archant

A festive seaside fun run has raised £560 for Exmouth’s Beach Rescue Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh organises the event on the seafront every Boxing Day, and 2018’s event raised funds for the club, which does weekly patrols of the beach and offers training in beach rescue.

Members of the beach rescue club ran the course – which runs the length of Exmouth beach – pushing their inshore lifeboat along the route in the process.

The 2018 event attracted more than 400 runners on a sunny Boxing Day, with many choosing to come in fancy dress and taking part in aid of charity.

The fun run was the 15th of its kind and is set to take place again in 2019.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said it was a great morning out enjoyed by many along the seafront, as well as the families who took part.

Formed in 1986 as a voluntary lifeguard charity, the Beach Rescue Club patrols Exmouth seafront on Sundays through the summer season.