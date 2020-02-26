Extra funding to tackle anti-social behaviour on Exmouth seafront welcomed during Westminster debate

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has welcomed investment in policing on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Dominic Lipinksi/PA/Archant Archant

Funding from the police and crime commissioner to prevent alcohol-related disorder in areas including Exmouth seafront has been welcomed in Westminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

File photo dated 26/2/20 of Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed plans for a health and care visa under the UK's new points-based immigration system after freedom of movement ends in January. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday July 13, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Immigration. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire File photo dated 26/2/20 of Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed plans for a health and care visa under the UK's new points-based immigration system after freedom of movement ends in January. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday July 13, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Immigration. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby used Monday’s Home Office debate to highlight how £500,000 of additional funding has been provided by Alison Hernandez, the police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall.

Exmouth seafront and Orcombe Point are two of the 20 areas which have received extra funding.

Speaking in parliament on Monday (July 13) Ms Saxby asked Home Secretary Priti Patel to join her in welcoming the £500,000 commitment.

She said: “Will my right hon. friend join me in welcoming the investment made just last week by the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez...to help to prevent alcohol-related antisocial behaviour following the lifting of lockdown?

“Will she commit to look at how such additional Covid-related costs can be supported by the Government?”

The Home Secretary said: “She is right to raise the additional costs of Covid—in fact, my hon. friend the policing minister has already touched on the fact that we are in discussions with the Treasury.

“It is inevitable that extra costs have arisen, whether for PPE or the additional hours that police officers have been given. That work is ongoing.”

The extra funding is being used by police and partners to prevent alcohol related antisocial behaviour following the lifting of lockdown.

The funding will be available for four specific areas of expenditure:

Deployment of street marshals in busy public spaces at key hours;

Additional CCTV monitoring hours or deployment of additional mobile CCTV systems;

Provision of temporary toilet facilities;

Help for street pastor schemes or other schemes by volunteers or licensees to help promote safe and responsible drinking.

“Selaine’s question keeps up the momentum and ensures that the summer policing challenge faced in Devon and Cornwall remains on the agenda,” said the home secretary.

“In a normal year Devon and Cornwall experiences the highest level of domestic visitors.

“But during these unprecedented times, and as we all try to follow the guidelines which help us to recover from the effects of Covid-19, those challenges will be greater and brought into sharp focus.”