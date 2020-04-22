Achieve independence with the help of mobility equipment

If you or your family member is experiencing trouble walking you should really consider mobility equipment. Image: Getty Images Archant

If either you or your loved one is struggling to move about the home or out and about, there are mobility solutions out there to make life easier.

We spoke to Sarah Ford at Living and Lifestyle Mobility in Exmouth to get her expertise and advice to help you stay active.

Q: What are the tell-tale signs that people should consider purchasing mobility equipment?

I believe people know in themselves when it’s time to get additional support.

But, as a general rule, if you or a family member is experiencing difficulty walking, trouble standing, or needs general help with mobility, you should consider mobility equipment. It can really change lives, helping to keep you safe, independent and give you more freedom.

Q: Electric scooters are a popular mobility product. How do you advise on the right scooter for a customer to purchase?

The type of scooter a person purchases is based completely on their specific needs.

We have a wide range of mobility scooters in store and can help advise our customers on their purpose. It very much depends on where they wish to use the scooter, whether on the flat or hills, or if they need a portable one to transport in a vehicle.

We have ample space to test drive mobility scooters and can also give tuition. With each new purchase of a scooter, we give one years’ insurance free.

Q: What about wheelchairs and walkers – do you offer other types of mobility products?

Yes, lots of things! As well as the scooters, we offer ‘Rise & Recline’ chairs, adjustable beds, wheelchairs, walkers, bathing aids, incontinence products, walking sticks and much more.

With ‘Rise & Recline’ chairs, we deem it very important to assess a customer to find the right chair and level of comfort. We also have a wide range of fabrics or leathers to choose from. After all, we all come in different shapes and sizes and have different requirements.

For stairlifts, we work in partnership with providers who will help to find the right stairlift for you.

Our website displays the array of products we supply and you can always give us a call to enquire.

Q: What is the advantage of purchasing mobility equipment from a local company like yourselves?

Although it is tempting to look online and choose a product from a large retailer, this can have its complications.

When looking to purchase something as important as mobility equipment, it’s worth paying that little bit extra for quality, and the support you will get in choosing the product.

Aftercare and servicing are also things to consider. With products like scooters and ‘Rise & Recline’ chairs, beds, wheelchairs and walkers there may come a time when they require maintenance.

You will probably find it difficult to speak to a large, online company, whereas getting in touch with us is easy – you know where we are located and can be sure that we shall answer the phone and be able to get out to you as soon as possible.

We do not deliver our products and leave them in a box on the doorstep, and do not charge to assemble our equipment like online companies.

The majority of our customer-base has been built via ‘word of mouth’ and glowing recommendations due to our honesty and impartial advice - this is why we are ‘Exmouth and Surrounding Areas Best Loved Mobility Shop’.

Q: How are you providing your services during coronavirus – is the store still open?

The Living and Lifestyle Mobility shop is still open, but limited to 12pm – 3pm, Monday to Friday. We ask that people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus - or have been diagnosed and told to self-isolate – do not visit the store as this could put the staff and other customers at risk.

For those who do not wish to venture out, we are offering a no-contact delivery service in the local area. Should we need to come into the home for any reason, all staff are provided with the necessary PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). We are going out of our way to deliver mobility equipment to our customers and will continue to do so at this difficult time.

We are also continuing to deliver NHS prescribed mobility equipment.

When all returns to normality, Living and Lifestyle Mobility will be open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on a Saturday. We will be offering our normal home demonstration service, helping people choose the most appropriate mobility product for them.

We are Trading Standards Approved so you can be sure you’ll be ‘Buying with Confidence’ and with free and accessible parking, it’s easy to pay us a visit.

Visit their website at www.livingandlifestylemobility.co.uk call them on 01395 260075 or email sales@livingandlifestylemobility.co.uk .

Visit the friendly team at 1 Brixington Parade, Churchill Road, Exmouth, Devon EX8 4JS.