Work progressing well on Budleigh’s new community workshop

Work on Budleigh's community workshop cotinues to progress. Picture: G Taylor Archant

Work continues on the transformation of Budleigh Salterton’s closed fire station into a community hub for all to use.

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust say work is ‘going well’ on the conversion of the building which was the home of the town’s brave firefighters until April this year.

In an update on the scheme to create a community workshop, the trust revealed there will be a skill’s centre on the ground floor of the Station Road building and a meeting space upstairs where ‘less messy’ activities will take place.

Bill McDermott, chairman of the trust, said: “The refurbishment of the Old Fire Station in Budleigh is going well with an enthusiastic bunch of volunteers working hard to transform the iconic building into a Community Workshop for all.

“There will be a skill’s centre on the ground floor and a meeting space upstairs, where the less messy activities can take place.”

Following Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Safer Together consultation, it was decided that Budleigh’s station should close and the firefighters now respond to calls in Budleigh from the Exmouth station at Liverton Business Park.

The empty building was put up for auction and BCWT launched a fundraising campaign to buy the building.

However, the fire authority decided to take it out of an auction and launched a blind bidding process.

BCWT won with their bid and were given the keys to the building. It is hoped the community workshop can open in the spring.

Bill added: “Our aim is to be as flexible and accommodating as possible and provide a wide programme of activities, very much dependent on volunteer talent and identified need.

“However, we are still some way from opening the doors to the public and our aspiration is to open in the spring.

“We had hoped to have an open day now but that has been another victim of the current situation.”

Anyone who wants more information or to offer their own skills to the project, should get in touch with either Katie or Bill on 01395 443455 and we can discuss opportunities.