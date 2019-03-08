BBC cameras to return to Exmouth's auction house

Piers Motley, being filmed by the BBC in 2018.

BBC will be back at Piers Motley Auctions on Monday, May 13, to film for the Antiques Road Trip

A Liberty Tudric pewter clock.

National television cameras are set to return to an Exmouth auction house on Monday (May 13).

For the second year in a row, the BBC will be filming at Piers Motley Auctions, in Bicton Street, for the Antiques Road Trip due to air later this year.

The auction is set to feature 1,000 lots and 10 of them have been hand-picked by the BBC for their show.

Among the items being auctioned are a vintage Stanley wood plane which has a guide price of between £40 and £70 and a Liberty Tudric pewter clock, expected to go for between £50 and £80.

A vintage Stanley wood planer, set to go to auction.

The auction will be open to the public and bidding is set to start at 10am.

Viewings are being held on Friday (May 10), between 9.30am and 5pm, and on Saturday (May 11), from 9.30am until 2pm.

The show featuring Piers Motley is expected to air this September.