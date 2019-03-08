Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rita helps to raise £60 for The Guide Dogs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 May 2019

Rita Hooley, who lives at Bay Court Nursing Home, Budleigh Salterton, helped to raise funds for The Guide Dogs. Picture: Annemarie Turner

Rita Hooley, who lives at Bay Court Nursing Home, Budleigh Salterton, helped to raise funds for The Guide Dogs. Picture: Annemarie Turner

Archant

Vital funds have been raised for charity by a pensioner who has dedicated her life to training guide dogs.

Rita Hooley, who has lived at Bay Court Nursing Home for more than two years, has helped generate £60 for The Guide Dogs thanks to an Easter raffle.

After Rita found it difficult to settle into life at Bay Court, it was arranged that the local branch of The Guide Dogs would be invited in for regular visits.

Activities coordinator Annemarie Turner said this help with her acceptance of her 'new life'.

She said: "Giving up her independence and home in Exeter was extremely difficult.

"I was able to spend quality one to one time with her so I soon established a link with the local branch of Guide Dogs and invited them in for regular visits.

"This was the connection with her life outside Bay Court that she needed."

Most Read

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

Dan speaks of ‘emotional’ moment he won an Exmouth Business Award

Danny Hennesy of The Proper Fish & Chips Co with his Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 18 19TI 3646. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

Dan speaks of ‘emotional’ moment he won an Exmouth Business Award

Danny Hennesy of The Proper Fish & Chips Co with his Exmouth Business Award. Ref exe 18 19TI 3646. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Phear Park bowlers enjoy away day win at Babbacombe

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Rita helps to raise £60 for The Guide Dogs

Rita Hooley, who lives at Bay Court Nursing Home, Budleigh Salterton, helped to raise funds for The Guide Dogs. Picture: Annemarie Turner

Sam’s getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

A great day out in the Axe Valley

The showground from the air

Love Coastline - trading independently in Honiton

Gemma Lindsay owner of Love Coastline in Honiton with Amy Smallwood. Ref edr 14 19TI 1771. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists