Rita helps to raise £60 for The Guide Dogs

Rita Hooley, who lives at Bay Court Nursing Home, Budleigh Salterton, helped to raise funds for The Guide Dogs. Picture: Annemarie Turner Archant

Vital funds have been raised for charity by a pensioner who has dedicated her life to training guide dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rita Hooley, who has lived at Bay Court Nursing Home for more than two years, has helped generate £60 for The Guide Dogs thanks to an Easter raffle.

After Rita found it difficult to settle into life at Bay Court, it was arranged that the local branch of The Guide Dogs would be invited in for regular visits.

Activities coordinator Annemarie Turner said this help with her acceptance of her 'new life'.

She said: "Giving up her independence and home in Exeter was extremely difficult.

"I was able to spend quality one to one time with her so I soon established a link with the local branch of Guide Dogs and invited them in for regular visits.

"This was the connection with her life outside Bay Court that she needed."