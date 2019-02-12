Advanced search

Love is in the air at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home

PUBLISHED: 13:23 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 25 February 2019

Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home residents Bonner and Sadie Lewis. Picture: Annemarie Turner

Residents at a Budleigh Salterton care home have been making heart-shaped brownies and vanilla cookies as part of a celebration of love.

Valentines Day at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annemarie TurnerValentines Day at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annemarie Turner

The theme for February at Bay Court was all about matters of the heart and the home was filled with red roses, heart balloons and helium ‘love signs’.

There were also heart-shaped paper chains and greeting cards for residents to give to loved ones.

Activities coordinator Annemarie Turner said Valentines Day at Bay Court was ‘very special’ with heart-shaped scones being served with ‘lashings’ of strawberry jam and clotted cream.

To mark the occasion, resident Bonner Lewis gave his wife Sadie a chocolate heart which she said was the first valentine’s gift she received from him in nearly 70 years of marriage.

Annemarie said: “We have several married couples living here at Bay Court with several more men that have wives visit regularly.

“I wanted to help them spoil their wives that they loved so much so I purchased chocolate hearts for them to surprise their wives with.”

