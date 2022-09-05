Swimming banned at Exmouth and Ladram Bay

A sign alerting swimmers not to swim at Exmouth was put up on Monday, (August, 16). - Credit: EDDC.

Bathing has been banned at Exmouth and Ladram Bay today (September 5) following the recent heavy rain.

A bathing ban has been issued by the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council in force for today only.

The Surfers for Sewage app has also issued an alert which said: "Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours."

An East Devon District Council spokesperson said: "Bathing has been closed at Exmouth beach as a result of an Environment Agency (EA) warning against bathing due to pollution resulting from the recent heavy rain.

"We advise everyone to stay out of the water while the warning is in force. We hope bathing will be open again tomorrow.”

Further detail on the EA Pollution warnings/forecasts and the potential sources of pollution can be found on the EA's swim info site Bathing water quality (data.gov.uk)