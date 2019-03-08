Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Unbelievable Jeff!’ Chance to meet Chris Kamara

PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 March 2019

Chris Kamara. Picture: Greene King

Chris Kamara. Picture: Greene King

Archant

The Bath House, in Exmouth, is teaming up with former footballer and television personality Chris Kamara to recognise those who give up their time to watch friends and family playing sports

Chris Kamara is teaming up with The Bath House, Exmouth, to recognise those who watch their friends and family play sports. Picture: Greene KingChris Kamara is teaming up with The Bath House, Exmouth, to recognise those who watch their friends and family play sports. Picture: Greene King

A football legend and television personality is teaming up with an Exmouth pub to reward unsung heroes who give up their time to watch their friends and family play sports.

The Bath House Hungry Horse, in The Esplanade, is calling on regulars to nominate someone they think has been a ‘good sport’.

The winning entry will win £500 and get the chance to meet former Portsmouth and Leeds United player and star of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme Chris Kamara.

Chris said: “While it’s the players on the pitch that usually get the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition.

“I know first-hand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the ‘good sport’ in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game.”

Nominations are open from Wednesday, March 20, to Wednesday, April 17.

To put someone forward click here

Most Read

Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Attempted robbery of Exmouth shop - police investigation launched

CCTV footage in relation to an attempted robbery in Exmouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Vandals steal charity tins and cash register after smashing their way into popular Exmouth sandwich shop

Thieves stole a cash register charity tins from The Granary in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans lodged to open noodle bar in Exmouth town centre

A noodle bar could open in Exmouth if plans are approved. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon monthly stableford success for Russell Corney

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Madeira trio book national finals berth at Nottingham

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Unbelievable Jeff!’ Chance to meet Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara. Picture: Greene King

Your council tax explained

East Devon council tax bill for 2019/20. Picture: Beth Sharp

Plan submitted to replace sea wall in ‘poor state of repair’

A plan has been submitted to demolish and replace the sea wall in Morton Crescent. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists