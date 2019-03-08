‘Unbelievable Jeff!’ Chance to meet Chris Kamara

The Bath House, in Exmouth, is teaming up with former footballer and television personality Chris Kamara to recognise those who give up their time to watch friends and family playing sports

A football legend and television personality is teaming up with an Exmouth pub to reward unsung heroes who give up their time to watch their friends and family play sports.

The Bath House Hungry Horse, in The Esplanade, is calling on regulars to nominate someone they think has been a ‘good sport’.

The winning entry will win £500 and get the chance to meet former Portsmouth and Leeds United player and star of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme Chris Kamara.

Chris said: “While it’s the players on the pitch that usually get the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition.

“I know first-hand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the ‘good sport’ in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game.”

Nominations are open from Wednesday, March 20, to Wednesday, April 17.

To put someone forward click here