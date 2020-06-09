Advanced search

Barbecue bins installed on Exmouth seafront

PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 09 June 2020

Barbecue bins in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Barbecue bins in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Barbecue bins have been installed on Exmouth seafront to stop beachgoers putting them in waste bins.

Still-hot barbecues dumped in regular bins can create a fire hazard so metal bins have been placed on four locations on the seafront.

The bins have been placed at the following locations:

• Orcombe Point slipway

• Jet ski slipway (opposite Foxholes Car Park)

• Slipway opposite The Maer

• Carlton Hill slipway

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said barbecue coals and containers can stay hot for hours after use.

Users should pour water on them to cool them down or cover them in sand.

Firefighters say they should never be thrown in the bin until they have been ‘completely’ cooled.

Visit the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service website for more information

