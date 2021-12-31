The owner of Exmouth’s Barbecue 13 restaurant, based at the Manor Hotel, has hit out at ‘no-show’ customers who ruined his last two months in the premises.

In September Darren Grice announced on Facebook that the restaurant, which opened earlier this year, was relocating to The Old Warehouse in the Strand early in 2022.

In a post on Thursday, December 30, he thanked all those who had supported the restaurant this year, but said the last two months had been extremely difficult - largely because of people booking tables and not phoning to cancel, but simply not turning up.

He said: “Due to unprecedented two months of cancellations, no-shows, Government /media scaremongering and a large New Year’s Eve event that cancelled this week all having huge crippling financial consequences we have decided to turn the lights off at the Manor Hotel early.

“A huge huge thank you to everyone that has supported us this year, old friends and new, to the team at the Manor Hotel for giving us a stage to introduce ourselves to Exmouth, to our suppliers, we couldn't have done it without you.”

Since September Mr Grice has been posting photos of The Old Warehouse on Facebook, showing the progress of its renovation.

In his latest post he said: “We are looking to open our doors early February, a buzzing little venue that will offer something new to the square, local produce cooked over coal, fine wines, cocktails, great atmosphere and an overall experience that will have you visiting over and over again.”

He added: “Keep following through January for updates, offers and job opportunities.”

Barbecue 13 took over the whole food operation at the Manor Hotel at the beginning of 2021, and rebranded its restaurant to offer ‘a fine dining take on barbecuing’.

Darren Grice and his wife Phillippa already had a company operating outdoor barbecue and fire-themed events, but these had been on hold since the Covid pandemic.

At the Manor Hotel, they installed fire pits in the kitchens and created a menu based around seasonal produce cooked over coal and wood.

The restaurant was well-received by Exmouth residents, many of whom have posted comments on Facebook saying they are looking forward to booking tables at the new venue.