'Wonderful' ballet showcase at primary school

A ballet show at St Peter’s Primary in Budleigh Salterton on Saturday, July 9 raised £510 for the school.

The dancers were from Sali School of Dance, run by Sally Sinclair and Adele Tyrell, and included some of St Peters’ own pupils.

Headteacher Steve Hitchcock described it as ‘a wonderful showcase of ballet’.

He said: “The girls treated the audience to a show of individual, duo and ensemble pieces. There were comical pieces, and also great dancing of poise and elegance! It was especially nice to be able to put on a show again, after an absence of some years due to Covid. This has made practising very challenging.

“A huge thank you to Sally and Adele for putting the performance on, and for their generous donation to the school. It was especially nice to see our youngest pupils perform so confidently in front of an audience for the first time.”