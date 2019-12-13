Advanced search

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 December 2019

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

An application to extend the temporary use of land in Exmouth for a solar farm has received the backing of the town council.

Landowner Clinton Devon Estates is seeking to extend the use of Liverton Farm, for solar energy, until 2059.

The land has been used as a solar farm since 2015 with the temporary planning permission set to expire in 2040.

At a meeting on Monday (December 9), the town council's planning committee supported the application despite concerns over making decisions now for a long time into the future.

Councillor Frank Cullis said: "I can't see why we would say no and I think the council is getting money from the solar farm."

However, Cllr Fred Caygill said: "It should be left to the people who are in control at that time to make that decision."

Cllr Brian Toye said he was in favour of the solar farm producing energy 'for as long as it's possible'.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

