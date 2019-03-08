B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES Mick Rees Photography

Exmouth's newly opened nightclub Popworld will be celebrating its launch with an appearance from a member of a popular 90s girl group.

Edele Lynch from B*witched will be the special guest on Saturday (September 14) at the venue which opened in the place of Fever and Boutique on Friday (September 6).

The Irish girl group consisted of Edele, her twin sister Keavy as well as Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O'Carroll.

They had success with two albums and eight singles - including C'est La Vie and Blame it on the Weatherman.

The transformation of the Exmouth nightclub into the latest Popworld venue came after a £35,000 investment by owners Stonegate.

Sarah Swan, general manager at Popworld Exmouth, said: "We are incredibly excited to be opening a brand new venue in Exmouth.

"Popworld is going to be a hub for the party people of the town and we can not wait to see them.

"The venue will look fantastic and provide the perfect place for letting your hair down."