Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Fire engines from Sidmouth and Exmouth were called into action late on Monday night (July 27) to attend a car fire in Aylesbeare.

The car was near The Halfway Inn which is on the A3052 between Exeter and Sidmouth and by the time the engines arrived at around 10:45pm, the car was reported to be well alight.

The car was already severely damaged and the crews put the fire out using two hose reel jets and one breathing apparatus set.

Police also attended the scene but the fire was deemed accidental.