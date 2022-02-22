Axhayes seeks new owners for 'long-stay' homeless cats

Billy and Benny, who need a quiet home where they can go outside safely - Credit: Axhayes Cats Protection

Homes are being sought for three cats that have been in the care of Cats Protection for some time.

The rehoming centre is currently closed for a complete rebuild, so cats needing homes are being cared for at an Exmouth cattery and by foster carers.

Billy and Benny are two five-year-old male cats that have never had free access to the outside world, only going outdoors in cat runs alongside a house. They need a home where they can start going outside in a safe place, away from roads and cars.

Jackie Phipp from Axhayes said: “Billy and Benny can both be nervous, but once they are comfortable with you they will ask for attention. They enjoy fuss and mealtimes and will happily chill on the back of the sofa.

“Billy and Benny are vocal cats who know when a mealtime is coming. They have lived with a calm dog before and could do the same again. They are also looking for a quiet household as loud noises can scare them. They would love to start exploring the outside world somewhere safe with owners who are understanding of their worried nature.”

Kizzy, an older cat with an affectionate nature - Credit: Axhayes Cats Protection

Kizzy is an affectionate 16-year-old female, needing a quiet home with no other pets or children, with experienced owners wanting a cat’s company.

Jackie said: “Kizzy loves nothing more than following her human companions round the house, sleeping on a lap, and the occasional play with her toys. When she's not snoring away asleep Kizzy loves a good chin tickle and will soon tell you with a friendly paw if you stop too soon. Kizzy has been in foster care for some time after she was admitted with a skin condition, this has now massively improved but will she need to continue on some medication to keep it at bay.”

Anyone interested in adopting one of these cats should visit the Axhayes website or call 01395 232 377.

Other cats available for adoption can be seen on the Axhayes website

The new adoption centre is expected to open in the winter of this year. It will have the latest facilities for cats, staff and visitors, including an ‘enrichment garden’ where the cats will be able to see nature and wildlife from their pens, and where staff and volunteers can go to relax.