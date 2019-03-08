Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Award-winning Exmouth chippie set to sell £3.50 portions to benefit new Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 10:03 15 March 2019

HANDOUT PICTURE - Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

HANDOUT PICTURE - Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

A nationally-acclaimed Exmouth fish and chip shop is giving back to the community with a special charity event to fundraise for the Exeter Royal Academy for Deaf Education.

Krispies were announced as the overall champions of the coveted independent fish and chip takeaway category at the 2019 Fish and Chip Awards in January.

To celebrate their achievement, owners Tim and Kelly Barnes will be selling portions of fish and chips for £3.50 on Saturday March 16, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Exeter Royal Academy for Deaf Education will be moving to the Exmouth area in 2020. Kelly said: “Our charity day on Saturday is a great opportunity for everyone to come along and join us in celebrating Krispies becoming the UK’s number one fish and chip shop, with every penny going back to a cause that is close to all of our hearts”.

The £3.50 fish and chip offer will be available from 12pm – and strictly while stocks last.

Krispies will also be giving out cakes and a glass of fizz to the first one hundred customers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - another busy weekend for the Southern Road teams

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth’s Marpool Primary School enjoys gymnastics success

Youngsters from Marpool Primary School competed against 13 other schools. Picture: Marpool Primary School

Father of Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole welcomes worldwide move to ground Boeing planes

A worker stands on a platform near a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Renton, Wash. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Award-winning Exmouth chippie set to sell £3.50 portions to benefit new Deaf Academy

HANDOUT PICTURE - Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

Five star Exmouth United Under-13s see off Seaton

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists