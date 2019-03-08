Award-winning Exmouth chippie set to sell £3.50 portions to benefit new Deaf Academy

HANDOUT PICTURE - Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019 Tim and Kelly Barnes of Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth Devon, UK Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2019

A nationally-acclaimed Exmouth fish and chip shop is giving back to the community with a special charity event to fundraise for the Exeter Royal Academy for Deaf Education.

Krispies were announced as the overall champions of the coveted independent fish and chip takeaway category at the 2019 Fish and Chip Awards in January.

To celebrate their achievement, owners Tim and Kelly Barnes will be selling portions of fish and chips for £3.50 on Saturday March 16, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Exeter Royal Academy for Deaf Education will be moving to the Exmouth area in 2020. Kelly said: “Our charity day on Saturday is a great opportunity for everyone to come along and join us in celebrating Krispies becoming the UK’s number one fish and chip shop, with every penny going back to a cause that is close to all of our hearts”.

The £3.50 fish and chip offer will be available from 12pm – and strictly while stocks last.

Krispies will also be giving out cakes and a glass of fizz to the first one hundred customers.