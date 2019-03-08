Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New 'ghost gear' award created in honour of Exmouth's Joanna

PUBLISHED: 11:06 10 June 2019

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Archant

An award for those who help reduce the amount of plastic fishing gear left in the world's oceans has been created in honour of an Exmouth woman.

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian TooleJoanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

The Joanna Toole annual Ghost Gear Solutions Award was officially launched on World Oceans Day (Saturday, June 8) in tribute to the 36-year-old who died in the Ethiopia Airlines crash.

On March 10, this year, the plane was en route to Kenya, where Jo was set to head a panel discussing possible solutions to the problem of derelict fishing equipment in the sea, when it crashed near Bishoftu, six minutes after take off, killing all 157 people on board.

READ MORE: Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

The award will be given to the most deserving project submitted to World Animal Protection to tackle abandoned, lost and otherwise discarded fishing gear - one of the biggest threats to animals in the sea.

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian TooleJoanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Joanna's father Adrian said the award will continue her legacy of trying to help preserve the world's ocean life.

He said: "Joanna's work to protect our oceans and the life within them was not a job - it was her life.

"Since she was a little girl she knew that when she grew up she wanted a job where she could help animals - at World Animal Protection, Ocean Care and at the United Nations she was doing that every day.

"Our family is so proud that Jo lived her dream and we know the award will continue her legacy to make a positive difference for our oceans she worked so hard to protect."

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian TooleJoanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

In 2014, World Animal Protection's Sea Change team, co-led by Joanna, established the Global Ghost gear Initiative (GGGI) to drive solutions to the problem of lost and abandoned fishing gear worldwide.

Entries for this new award will be reviewed by ghost gear experts from both the GGGI and the World Animal Protection and the recipient will awarded at least $40,000.

According to the animal welfare organisation, 640,000 tons of ghost gear is left in the world's oceans every year which equates to more than one ton every minute.

For more information, or to apply for The Joanna Toole annual Ghost Gear Solutions Award, go to www.worldanimalprotection.org/JoannaTooleFund

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New ‘ghost gear’ award created in honour of Exmouth’s Joanna

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Plans for industrial building on former quarry site set to be approved

Blackhill Quarry

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Back to school - community college gets former students to share their experience with next generation

Principal Andrew Davies with former GCSE students. Picture: Sue Crabtree

Dino-sore! Model of prehistoric beast left on a tilt following suspected ‘mindless’ vandalism

The damaged dino in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New ‘ghost gear’ award created in honour of Exmouth’s Joanna

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Plans for industrial building on former quarry site set to be approved

Blackhill Quarry

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Back to school - community college gets former students to share their experience with next generation

Principal Andrew Davies with former GCSE students. Picture: Sue Crabtree

Dino-sore! Model of prehistoric beast left on a tilt following suspected ‘mindless’ vandalism

The damaged dino in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

New ‘ghost gear’ award created in honour of Exmouth’s Joanna

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Exmouth suffer fifth straight defeat with heavy loss at Heathcoat

George Greenway bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Rolle Cup win for Duncan Golesworthy

Golf club and ball

Topsham St James so nearly defend low total in Bonfire Field ‘thriller’

The Topsham St James wicket keeper and slip cordon during the game at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists