Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter wins nursing award

A care group in East Devon has been named the approved centre champions for accredited training in nursing.

The award given to Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter is a benchmark for high-quality training within the nursing industry. Serving as a seal of approval of exceptional standards.

In 2016 the home care provider was named an approved centre for the delivery of accredited training. Last year Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter progressed to approved centre silver status for their training, after completing three consecutive years of accredited training. During this time, they delivered over 300 certificates to team members.

And now, after an invitation to apply for the next title, the home care provider has been named as centre champions. Based on an assessment of training quality, leadership, and an embodiment of their businesses’ values, the title represents a big milestone for Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter.

At the heart of their training over several years has been Quality Training Manager, Debbie Marshall, Assistant Training Manager, Megan Chilton, and Training Support Supervisor, Nikki Prout. These three members of the team have been primarily responsible for on-going learning, encouraging the development of new skills and career growth throughout the business.

As a result of this, the home care provider has been able to maintain a strong reputation in the local community for the delivery of care their customers. This has continued despite the challenges presented because of the pandemic, with team members fully educated and trained to deal with any and every situation.

Training Manager Debbie Marshall - Credit: Bluebird Care

Reflecting on this success, Training Manager, Debbie Marshall, said: “We’re delighted to achieve this title. At Bluebird Care Exmouth and Exeter, we place great emphasis on the training and development of our team. By providing a strong educational platform we not only allow our team to progress and grow in their careers, but it means we have a group of individuals who can support members of the local community to a high standard. It’s a huge honour to be recognised for our efforts.”

The team are on track to submit an application for ‘Gold Status Award’ in November 2022.