Bird flu scare at Exmouth World of Country Life

An Exmouth attraction had to close over the weekend amid an avian flu scare.

The World of Country Life, at Sandy Bay, shut on Saturday after staff were alerted the disease had been found at an Exeter farm - from which they had received birds.

A nervous weekend ensued, as they awaited the outcome of tests on the birds - five adult ducks.

However, the tests came back negative, meaning the attraction hopes to re-open as soon as Tuesday (April 12).

A spokesperson for the World of Country Life said on Monday (April 11): "We will remain closed today as a result of the avian flu outbreak on a farm in Exeter from which we received some birds.

"We will keep you updated here and via our website. We hope to open again on Tuesday, April 12.

"Any pre-booked tickets for today can either be fully refunded or moved to a later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."