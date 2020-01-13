Advanced search

Nursery children's joy as author pays a visit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2020

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7031. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7031. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Children from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton came together to hear a local author read their favourite book.

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7030. Picture: Terry IfeLocal Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7030. Picture: Terry Ife

Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery, based at the Budleigh health and wellbeing hub, to read her book Naughty Bus.

Children from Carousel nurseries in Exmouth and Budleigh attended and were 'thoroughly' entertained by the author.

Sarka Andersonova, manager of Carousel, said: "Jan Oke is local to the Budleigh area and that is why it was a fantastic opportunity to welcome her with us and read one of our children's favourite books.

"Children and staff thoroughly enjoyed the experience, especially because Jan was randomly getting toys that are pictures in the book out of her bag and letting children hold them."

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7028. Picture: Terry IfeLocal Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7028. Picture: Terry Ife

Carousel moved into the hub in 2018 after leaving its previous home at St Peter's Primary School. It has since opened a second nursery at Exmouth Football Club.

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7027. Picture: Terry IfeLocal Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7027. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7023. Picture: Terry IfeLocal Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7023. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7019. Picture: Terry IfeLocal Author Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery in Budleigh. Ref exe 02 20TI 7019. Picture: Terry Ife

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Exmouth and Sidmouth could be getting multi-model electric vehicle charger

The multi-model vehicle charger at Nancy Potter House. Picture: Andy Extance

Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie

Brixington Blues U9s in their smart new kit thanks to the generosity of Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors. Blues are in home cup action this coming Saturday (Janaury 18) against Kentisbeare. Picture: BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Exmouth and Sidmouth could be getting multi-model electric vehicle charger

The multi-model vehicle charger at Nancy Potter House. Picture: Andy Extance

Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie

Brixington Blues U9s in their smart new kit thanks to the generosity of Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors. Blues are in home cup action this coming Saturday (Janaury 18) against Kentisbeare. Picture: BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles slip closer to South West Premier basement after home defeat to Newbury Blues

The Cockles pack in the thick of the action during the home meeting with Newbury Blues. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh bowlers edged out in friendly meeting with Madeira

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Reserves win at Chudleigh with birthday-boy Tom Preece the star act

Football on pitch

Exmouth 2nd XV dominate throughout comprehensive win at Tiverton

Exmouth 2nd XV in a huddle at the end of their game at Tiverton. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Power cuts possible as Storm Brendan blows through

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists