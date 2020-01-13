Nursery children's joy as author pays a visit
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2020
Children from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton came together to hear a local author read their favourite book.
Jan Oke visited Carousel Nursery, based at the Budleigh health and wellbeing hub, to read her book Naughty Bus.
Children from Carousel nurseries in Exmouth and Budleigh attended and were 'thoroughly' entertained by the author.
Sarka Andersonova, manager of Carousel, said: "Jan Oke is local to the Budleigh area and that is why it was a fantastic opportunity to welcome her with us and read one of our children's favourite books.
"Children and staff thoroughly enjoyed the experience, especially because Jan was randomly getting toys that are pictures in the book out of her bag and letting children hold them."
Carousel moved into the hub in 2018 after leaving its previous home at St Peter's Primary School. It has since opened a second nursery at Exmouth Football Club.
