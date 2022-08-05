Somerset author giving book signing in Exmouth

Author Justin Newland, is holding a book singing at WHSmith, Exmouth next Saturday, (August, 13).

Continuing his world book tour with a visit to Exmouth, he'll be on hand to sign copies of his book and meet fans from 10am on Saturday, August 13.

Justin has just released a new book 'The Genesis of Isis' as well as his other novels: The Old Dragon’s Head, The Coronation and The Abdication.

According to the publisher, the Genes of Isis is an 'epic fantasy and supernatural thriller set beneath Ancient Egyptian skies'.

The book features a young woman’s 'spiritual journey from maiden to mother and from apprentice to priestess'. The novel speculates on the origins of human genetics.

The publisher added: "Justin writes secret histories in which real events and historical personages are guided and motivated by numinous forces - that’s history with a supernatural twist."

For more details on the author visit http://www.justinnewland.com/