Author’s World War Two booked endorsed by Polish president

Tim Holden, of Budleigh Salterton, was invited to the presidential palace of Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw, Poland

A graphic novel about Polish airmen during World War Two has lead the author to a meeting with the country’s president.

Tim Holden, who penned the book ‘Airdogs’, set in the skies over Exeter, was invited to the presidential palace of Andrzej Duda.

The Polish president read a copy of the book while travelling and Tim said he was so struck by the story he extended a personal invitation to Tim.

The Budleigh-based author said he had an ‘amazing’ visit and got the chance to see a room in the palace - which is not only to the public – filled with ancient battle flags and treasures hidden from both Germans and Russians for more than 50 years.

Tim’s latest book features the exploits of 307 Squadron – a Polish unit – which was based in Exeter during the war. This squadron has an annual ceremony in Exeter to commemorate the presentation of a Polish flag to the city in 1942.