Woodbury pupils raise vital funds to help victims of Australian bush fires

Pupils at Woodbury School held a fundraiser to help those affected by the Austrlaia bush fires. Picture: Woodbury School Archant

Youngsters in Woodbury have raised vital funds for a charity helping those in need following the Australian bush fires.

Woodbury Primary School held a non-uniform day, with each child donating at least £1, and raised £280 for the Red Cross's work in the aftermath of the fires in Australia.

The fundraiser was the first organised by newly-appointed eco-monitors who are trying to make the school more environmentally friendly.

So far the group, made up of children from year six, has looked at the use of plastic at the school, how food waste is disposed of and how to improve each classroom's recycling efforts.

As part of the fundraiser, an assembly was held giving information on plastic pollution, fossil fuels and the Australian bush fires.

Headteacher Gillian Pyle said: "They are excellent ambassadors for Woodbury School and I look forward to working with them over the course of the year on future projects."