Auditions for Separate Tables at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth

The Blackmore Theatre. Ref exe 0276-12-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

A pair of one-act plays set three months apart in a Bournemouth hotel in the 1950s

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Open auditions for Terence Rattigan’s Separate Tables take place at the Blackmore Theatre on Wednesday, February 27 at 6.30pm.

The auditions are open to everyone, regardless of age or acting experience, including non-members of the Exmouth Players.

The pair of one-act plays, Table by the Window and Table Number Seven, is set at the Hotel Beauregard in Bournemouth, 10 years after the end of the Second World War.

A number of people have come to live there for various reasons, and their secrets, triumphs and disappointments provide a distraction from the daily routines of meals in the dining room and conversations in the lounge. The events in the two plays are separated by a three-month period.

Both stories explore human nature and the way in which some relationships are built, destroyed, rekindled and re-evaluated.

Please contact us at publicity@blackmoretheatre.co.uk to register your interest in this read-through, leaving your name and contact details. Visit blackmoretheatre.co.uk for further information.