£125,000 Budleigh fire station set to go under the hammer

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps Picture: Google Maps

Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station is set to go under the hammer in September.

Following its Safer Together Consultation, the station was permanently closed in April by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service with Budleigh being serviced by fire engines in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

The building, in Station Road, is set to be sold at online auction on Thursday, September 10. It has been given a guide price of £125,000.

The station is being marketed by Countrywide Auctions which says the building offers ‘a variety of uses/potential conversion’ and is an ‘interesting, sizable and versatile’ two-storey property.

A Countrywide Auctions spokesman said: “This well-maintained building would lend itself to a variety of uses such as commercial/community use as is, or other subject to any requisite consents.”

The former fire station is one of three buildings being auctioned on September 10.

The auction can be viewed by going to the Countrywide Auctions website.