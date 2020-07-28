Advanced search

£125,000 Budleigh fire station set to go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 10:54 28 July 2020

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps

Picture: Google Maps

Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station is set to go under the hammer in September.

Following its Safer Together Consultation, the station was permanently closed in April by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service with Budleigh being serviced by fire engines in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

The building, in Station Road, is set to be sold at online auction on Thursday, September 10. It has been given a guide price of £125,000.

The station is being marketed by Countrywide Auctions which says the building offers ‘a variety of uses/potential conversion’ and is an ‘interesting, sizable and versatile’ two-storey property.

A Countrywide Auctions spokesman said: “This well-maintained building would lend itself to a variety of uses such as commercial/community use as is, or other subject to any requisite consents.”

The former fire station is one of three buildings being auctioned on September 10.

The auction can be viewed by going to the Countrywide Auctions website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Otterton residents face 10 month wait to vote on neighbourhood plan

exe Cottages at Otterton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Otterton residents face 10 month wait to vote on neighbourhood plan

exe Cottages at Otterton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Topsham St James beaten by a powerful Sidbury side that held some superb catches

Picture: Thinkstock

South West point-to-point receives significant financial boost

Racing at Ottery St Mary.

£125,000 Budleigh fire station set to go under the hammer

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps