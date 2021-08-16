Published: 8:15 AM August 16, 2021

Marketing and PR agency Astley Media has made the shortlist for a prestigious industry award at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations PRide Awards.

The South West agency is in the running for Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy 2021 at the industry awards ceremony.

Through a tough year for the industry, Astley Media has grown its team and begun working with exciting new clients in the tech, education and government sectors.

Dan Pritchard, Managing Director, said: “Making the shortlist for a CIPR PRide award is an incredible achievement for the team who have shown remarkable resilience this year. We have built a business based on our people, the very best PR and marketing practitioners, and this is recognition for their effort.

“Our aim is to build a new kind of agency and we’re doing this with innovative clients such as Intelligent AI, Exeter Science Park, Somerset West and Taunton Council, Stagecoach East, Plymouth Science Park and others.”

Astley Media has a proven track record of success having previously won seven Gold and Silver CIPR PRide awards for its work with regional and national clients. Two times winner of Outstanding Small Consultancy of the Year, Astley Media’s team are excited to be nominated once again.

The awards cover the South of England including the South West, Wessex and Channel Islands, with winners selected by a judging panel of industry experts from other parts of the country.

This year’s awards ceremony for the South of England and Channel Islands will be a virtual event that is free to attend on Wednesday 6 October at 16:00, registration is open now.