'Fire stations are in the wrong place' claims assistant chief fire officer

Pete Bond spoke to The Journal at the public drop-in exhibititon held about the fire services plans to close eight stations. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Some of Devon and Somerset's fire stations and engines are in the wrong place according to the assistant chief fire officer.

Topsham fire station. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Topsham fire station. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Pete Bond was speaking at first public exhibition drop-in event in Topsham held as part of the consultation process for the fire service's Safer Together programme.

Under the scheme, eight stations could be closed across the two counties - Topsham, Budleigh Salterton, Colyton, Appledore, Ashburton, Kingston, Porlock and Woolacombe.

Mr Bond, speaking at the Topsham event held at Matthew Hall, in Fore Street, said fire stations and engines are in the 'wrong place' for responding to risk across Devon and Somerset.

He said: "The reason we are bringing these options forward is to do with risk and our understanding of risk right across Devon and Somerset.

Pete Bond, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service assistnat chief fire officer. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Pete Bond, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service assistnat chief fire officer. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

"So, we have to make account for all of our resources and how we best deliver all of our services to everybody across the two counties.

"They (the placement of stations and engines) are based on a model which was developed 50 years ago and thing have changed - risk around us has changed."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have set out seven options for the future, with six of them including station closures, service reductions and fire engine relocation.

The seventh option gives people a chance to take elements from the other six suggestions to 'pick and mix' their own ideas for the future of the service.

Residents in Budleigh will get the chance to quiz fire service bosses when a consultation drop-in event is held at the town's health and wellbeing centre on Monday (July 15) from 1pm to 5pm.

