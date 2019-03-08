Advanced search

Unprovoked assault in Exmouth prompts police appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:05 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 17 August 2019

A man has suffered serious facial injuries after being punched in the face through a car window in Exmouth.

The victim, who has been kept anonymous by Devon and Cornwall Police, suffered deep lacerations and a facial fracture after the daylight assault.

The attack took place in Dukes Crescent onto Prince Of Wales Drive on August 13 at 12.30pm, when the victim was met by three teenage boys after driving his car in the area with his partner.

Police say the group became 'abusive' to the victim before one punched him in the face through the open car window.

The force said this is 'a shocking incident' which 'could have happened to anyone' and has since launched an appeal for information to identify people involved.

DC for the force Ailsa Mason said: "The victim was sitting down with his seatbelt on and wearing glasses at the time.

"The injury could have been far worse and, luckily, there appears to have been no lasting injury to his sight.

"This was an unprovoked assault in a residential area in broad daylight.

"The offenders attacked the victim as he waited to pull out of a junction, after walking deliberately slowly in front of his car to instigate the confrontation.

"Following the attack, a number of members of the public from the immediate community came to the aid of the injured man.

"This victim could have been anyone and it's a deeply concerning crime.

"The offenders are described as all being white teenage boys.

"One was about 6ft tall, 17-18 years old, of a medium build, with blonde straight hair, which was longer at the top and short on the sides.

"He had a fine, but prominent nose and was clean shaven.

"He also wore a clean white t-shirt.

"The other male was described as white, around 5ft 9ins, about 17-years-old and of proportionate build.

"He had dark hair, which was cut in a blunt style, straight across the front and longer around the hairline.

"He had a square face with a smallish nose and wore a faded black jumper with a large motif on the chest.

"This is a shocking incident and we need to identify the people involved."

People with information are being asked to contact the police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting CR/073364/19

