Urine odour and too busy to call a GP - damning report reveals Exmouth care home's failings

PUBLISHED: 15:15 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 09 September 2019

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

An 'inadequate' Exmouth care home subjected residents to the smell of urine throughout the building, a damning report has revealed.

Following an inspection earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Ashfield, in Windsor Square, as 'inadequate', meaning people were not safe and were at risk of 'unavoidable' harm.

Alan Beale, director of South West Care Homes, which runs Ashfield, said the previous management team has been replaced in the weeks since the inspection and will continue making further improvements.

The care home has now been placed into special measures, meaning if it does not improve in the next six months, it may have its care registration revoked.

Following an inspection in November last year, the care home was rated as 'requires improvement' as assessors could not be assured planned actions would resolve outstanding issues.

After the latest assessment, inspectors had found the actions taken had not been sufficient.

The report said: "There was a lack of consistent management oversight and governance of the service.

"Despite visits from the area manager, quality assurance systems were not effective."

The report said there was a 'low odour' of urine throughout the home.

According to the inspectors, two people were sat on wet armchairs and a dining chair.

The report said a GP was not called following a fall, with the team leader saying they had forgotten as they had been busy.

Inspectors said there was 'few' adaptations for people living with dementia.

Mr Beale said: "In the weeks since the inspection we have replaced the senior management and the new team are making rapid improvements, with many positive changes already implemented.

"Ashfield is already much improved.

"We have just had a detailed related inspection, conducted by Devon County Council, and on the four areas inspected.

"Because of improvements we have already made, they have classed three of those inspected areas as 'Green' and one as 'Amber', and commented very favourably on the care of residents and improvements already made.

"No areas were classified as 'Red'.

"We have apologised to our residents and their families for this temporary drop in standards, and where appropriate we are consulting on the changes to ensure our residents wishes are reflected, and are grateful for their continued support."

