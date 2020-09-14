CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Bosses of an Exmouth care home which continues to be rated ‘inadequate’ despite improvements have admitted their frustration at the lack of a full inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) was due to reinspect Ashfield Cate Home in March – six months after labelling it as ‘inadequate’.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors were unable to complete the assessment so a ‘targeted’ report was published.

This looked at the main issues of concern but did not assess enough to change the overall rating.

Therefore, the Windsor Square care home continues to be rated ‘inadequate’ despite assessors recognising improvements.

A spokesman for South West Care Homes, which runs Ashfield, said: “We are pleased that after a long delay, caused by the lockdown, a progress report by CQC from March is published, showing that there has been a lot of improvement at Ashfield since our old 2019 rating.

“As the report says, there has been more improvement since March.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t have a full inspection and new rating yet; CQC are only inspecting homes they have concerns about for now, but we look forward to re-inspection as soon as possible, to demonstrate the turnaround.”

In the ‘targeted’ report, the CQC inspector said improvements have been made but there were still inconsistencies in care plans.

The report said that staff told the CQC inspector most people’s risk assessments were up-to-date, but a range of risk assessments for three people with complex needs had not been updated.

Staff also said the manager was working ‘tirelessly’ to make improvements to the quality of care.

In September 2019, CQC gave Ashfield an ‘inadequate’ rating based on a full inspection in which they said there was an ‘odour of urine’ and staff were ‘too busy’ to call GPs.

In the latest report, the inspector said several environmental improvements had been made ‘including new furniture, carpets and décor in some areas of the home’.

The report added: “New colour schemes and signage were planned to make the home a more accessible place for people living with dementia.

“Whilst there were no new admissions to the home, bedrooms were being decorated and refurnished.”