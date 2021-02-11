Published: 8:00 AM February 11, 2021

A woman whose first job was serving tea to residents of a care home when she was 14 has returned as its manager to help drive a major improvement programme.

Care Home Manager Kerrie Lawson and her team at Ashfield in Exmouth. - Credit: © Rekord Media

Now Kerrie-Leigh Lawson and her team at Ashfield in Exmouth are celebrating a new rating of 'Good' in all areas from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

After her first part-time job at Ashfield, Kerrie-Leigh worked in care and in a number of similar roles before, as a working mum, deciding she wanted to take a degree. But first she had to take a range of courses before completing a university-level degree in Health and Social Care at Exeter College.

In August 2019 she started working for South West Care Homes, and was appointed as manager at Ashfield five months later.

Ashfield Care Home in Exmouth - Credit: © Rekord Media

Just a few weeks after she took over, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the home and rated it as Inadequate, but Kerrie-Leigh and her team have worked hard to address the inspector’s concerns, and the home is now rated as Good in all areas.

Kerrie-Leigh said: “I’d like to thank everyone in my team, especially my deputy Jo Yonwin, for their dedication and hard work, and residents’ relatives for their support.

“Best-practice is embedded in every aspect of our work here, along with an absolute focus on wellbeing of residents and a person-centred approach to everything. Ashfield is now a very friendly place, and residents are involved in many aspects of what we do – down to deciding on new colour schemes and furnishings.

“The pandemic has been incredibly challenging and we’ve been using a lot of technology so residents can keep in touch with friends and family online – here again the team has been outstanding in helping residents overcome communications barriers.”

Len McMorrow, Director of Operations at South West Care Homes which operates the care home, said: “We now have solid and stable management in place at Ashfield and Kerrie-Leigh has established and implemented robust procedures and processes supporting the team there to move forward.

“We have also expanded and strengthened our operations team to support all our managers across the company while working closely with the CQC and other health and social care professionals.”