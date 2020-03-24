There With You – Arts and crafts packs for those in coronavirus isolation

Evie and Star Watson with the arts and crafts packs. Picture: Hayley Watson Archant

An Exmouth mum-of-two has issued a plea for arts and crafts donations to allow her to create activity packs for those in isolation.

Community artist Hayley Watson is creating kits filled with a variety of materials to help keep families of all ages entertained while they isolate themselves.

Many children, no longer at school, and elderly residents have been forced to stay at home to protect themselves from the escalating coronavirus.

Mrs Watson, of the Little Secret Craft and Design Studio, is creating packages to keep their minds active during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said arts and craft activities are good for people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re rallying round for any arts and crafts so I can put them into kits; then I can distribute them around those in isolation,” said Mrs Watson.

“It’s all about helping people and I have been a community artist for five years – it is something that I absolutely love to do.

“There is nothing to stop me, to be honest – I cannot let people suffer.”

In her role as a community artist, she had been going to care homes and provides arts and crafts sessions at her own Exmouth studio.

She added: “I normally go around helping people in the community, helping big installations and providing arts and crafts sessions, but because they cannot come to me, I thought, ‘why can’t I help people and try and get to them?’”

The kits, which are put together with the help of her two daughters, Eva and Star, will be made bespoke and will include a range of items including woodwork and fabrics.

The scheme is being funded thanks to the help of district councillor Eileen Wragg.

Mrs Watson is hoping they can be distributed, alongside the much-needed food packs, to the homes of those in self-isolation.

On her Facebook page, she wants those who receive the kits to post pictures of their creations and she can offer helpful advice.

Livvy Hylton-Smith will be providing live percussion music on the page to accompany the arts and crafts.

Visit the Little Secret Craft and Design Facebook page to donate arts and crafts pieces.